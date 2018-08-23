WATCH: Brandon Lowe rips 2-run single to center field
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays 2B Brandon Lowe rips a 2-run single to center field driving in Michael Perez and Carlos Gomez. Rays up 2-0!
