Isaac Galloway describes his 1st MLB home run
Video Details
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Isaac Galloway
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Washington Nationals
-
Miami Marlins OF Isaac Galloway speaks with Jessica Blaylock about his 1st MLB home run and the big win over the Nationals.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices