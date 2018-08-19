Michelle Margaux talks with Joey Wendle after his great game against Red Sox
Video Details
Michelle Margaux talks with Tampa Bay Rays SS Joey Wendle after his great game against the Boston Red Sox.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices