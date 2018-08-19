Diego Castillo makes 1st career start as Rays try to salvage series against Red Sox
Video Details
Diego Castillo makes his first career start Sunday afternoon as the Tampa Bay Rays finish up their series against the Boston Red Sox.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices