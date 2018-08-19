Tyler Glasnow discusses challenge of slowing down the hot bats of Boston
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays RHP discusses loss against the the first place Boston Red Sox and the challenge of slowing down their bats after they took an early 4-0 lead in the first.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices