Kevin Cash on tonight’s rough start: ‘the first inning was a fluke for us’
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash recaps tonight's loss to the Red Sox and describes their shaky first inning as a fluke that was corrected after only allowing 1 run after the 1st.
