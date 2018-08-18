Wei-Yin Chen attempts to snap Marlins’ losing streak in Game 2 against Nationals
Miami Marlins lefty Wei-Yin Chen attempts to snap Marlins losing streak against in Game 2 against Tommy Milone and the Nationals.
