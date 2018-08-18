Austin Dean describes what it’s like to hit a home run for his first career hit
Video Details
Miami Marlins OF Austin Dean on homering for his first career hit.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices