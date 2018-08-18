Don Mattingly shares his thoughts on Marlins’ effort, 4th-inning ejection
- Austin Dean
- Austin Dean
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Washington Nationals
-
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly shares his thoughts on the team's effort, Austin Dean's hitting, and his ejection in Game 1 vs. Nationals.
