VOICEOVER: So the Walter Reed National Army Medical Center. There some photos of some of the guys who went out today to say hello to some of our wounded soldiers who have served this country to the fullest. They got a chance to chat and talk with many of the people there.

This center has served over 150,000 active and retired personnel. We talked with a couple of the Marlins about a very rewarding, enriching type of experience for them today.

- Basically to the hospital. Which always is, like, eye opening, you know. Absolutely a great experience. You get-- we go to meet guys with such inspiring stories. They've been through a lot. And they still have a smile on their face. Like it makes you wonder why don't I have a smile on my face today? When this guy-- he's still battling. And you know, he's giving us positive vibes. And he's just looking after every day.

- You know, those guys out there-- and gals. They sacrifice their life for us-- you know, for us to be here today. You know, I have family members that have been in the military and the police force. So you know, I understand what they go through.

It's, you know, I can't even fathom that. So just to go there and just to kind of, you know, show my appreciation. Say thank you for everything they've done for us. It was truly breathtaking.