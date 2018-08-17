- What's shaking, Rays fans? Inside the Fox Sports studio. Alongside Doug Waechter, I'm Rich Wallenberg. Well, the Rays took two of three from the Yankees. Let's see if they can do the same thing in Boston. Or who knows? Maybe better. What we do know is the Rays are going up against not one, not two, but three left-handed starters in this series.

DOUG WAECHTER: Well, it's going to be a tall task. Obviously, Boston playing so well. But you've got to love our match-ups. You know, going with the opener in Stanek tomorrow. He's done so well in that role. Then you look at Tyler Glasnow. He's been just phenomenal since coming over. You look who he's going up against. David Price and then Chris Sale on the Sunday day game. So it should be a lot of fun to watch.

RICH HOLLENBERG: All right. That'll do it for us here inside the Fox Sports studio.