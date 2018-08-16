INTERVIEWER: Win number 14 for you. Hasn't been done by a Ray since 2014. What does that mean to you, especially knowing that you have more starts left?

- Well, it means a lot. But it means we've been playing well as a team. We've [INAUDIBLE] a lot of run support, good defense. I'm in good rhythms with my catchers. I've been very comfortable with all three that I've had this year.

So we're playing good team baseball. And I'm able to pitch on days when we're winning.

INTERVIEWER: Do you feel like you kind of got better as the day went?

- Yeah. No. I got better, got more comfortable. I'm happy. Happy with it. Excited to continue to build up the pitch count.

But no. Overall, I'm in the strike zone a lot, attacking hitters. I like how I went into that a lot more than I usually do against them. But I thought it was going to be very effective. And it was today.

Used the fastball very well. I like how I located it. Curveball was frustrating for me at times. Slider was good. It was good. [INAUDIBLE] was good cause I didn't throw the last game. Haven't thrown it a lot as of late. Change-up was-- it's been good the whole time. So I've been very happy with that.

Only frustrated with the curveball today and [INAUDIBLE]. And yeah, that's about it.

INTERVIEWER: You figure that was about it-- 75 pitches?

- Yeah. I mean, whatever they say. Like I told you the other day, not going to look into it, because then I'll start doing stuff I shouldn't be doing. I'm just going to focus on attacking the strike zone with all my pitches and giving my team the best chance to win.