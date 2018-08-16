- I mean, obviously it's no secret. I haven't been feeling great at the plate. So I kind of saw an opportunity to maybe drop one down on-- I don't know-- [INAUDIBLE] if I got a pitch to do it. And I threw it in the zone, and I got it down.

But it wasn't going to be a thing where I was bunting my whole at-bat. It was up there. And I said all right. One pitch. Square around. Get a look at him. Worst comes to worse, you track a pitch all the way, and you have a better Idea

INTERVIEWER: So it was one and done. And it worked, huh?

- Yeah. Yeah. No, I mean, like I said, anytime you're not feeling good and you can kind of do something productive and just get that little bit of confidence back that what you're doing is good and you're helping the team win and all of that, it's a good thing.

INTERVIEWER: That was one Mallex would have been jealous of. [INAUDIBLE]

- Yeah. I know. I've been out there for early work a couple of times, dropping down bunts. I mean, I've always been fairly comfortable bunting the ball down the first baseline. So.

INTERVIEWER: This is the first time the Rays have won a series here since 2014. I don't know if you were even aware of that.

- Oh yeah. Yeah. we knew. We knew.

INTERVIEWER: It doesn't seem like you guys are that concerned with history.

- Yes and no. I mean, obviously, it means something. It means something, especially for this group of guys who have the hopes that we do for not only the rest of this year, but into next year. And hopefully it's just a sign of better days here.

INTERVIEWER: So you're concerned enough with history to want to put it behind you and go the other way.

- I mean, it's good to be the team to do it. You know what I mean? Obviously, that's a long time. And we take a lot of trips here. So to now win a series here in that long, and to finally come here and play good baseball for three games and come out with two out of three against one of the best teams in the league-- it's a big thing.