- Tell me. You were adamant about making sure that you played here at Yankee Stadium. First time playing here. How nice is it to contribute in your first game back from an injury?

- I was happy for the opportunity. You know, yes, I did want to play here. It's my first time. And I'm glad I got the chance to do it.

INTERVIEWER: You guys get out to an early lead. Tanaka was able to settle in a couple of hits here and there, but what did you see from him today?

- Mixed up his pitches very well. Just try-- trying to keep you off balance. That's pretty much it.

INTERVIEWER: Blake Snell with his second consecutive five shutout inning performance. How nice is it to have him on your team, and you don't have to face him?

- Yeah. I faced him last year. He's filthy.

INTERVIEWER: Why?

- Throws hard. And he has a good breaking ball.

INTERVIEWER: And this team has won two consecutive series against AL East opponents on the road. How do you guys stay ready for Boston at Fenway tomorrow?

- Great team. All about execution.