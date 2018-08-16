[SWOOSH] COMMENTATOR 1: And a chance to do some damage first time up.

[CRACK OF THE BAT]

And there's a shot deep into left. He's going to do some damage. That ball's off the wall. Extra bases. Wendle scores.

Now, there's a play at third, and they scramble for the bag. Now at second, Pham. They still have Bauers between third and home. He's tagged out. Pham's going to go to third. How about that for a trip?

COMMENTATOR 2: Well, and I think what the Yankees were wondering, was did Jake Bauers ever touch third base? So was he even eligible to run home? He went from second, did a barrel roll around the bag at third, and then just said I'm going to head home.

And the Yankees were all standing around like, well he never touched third. So he can't head home.

COMMENTATOR 1: And Aaron Boone is out here to talk the situation over.

COMMENTATOR 2: Boy, another pitch left up. And Pham, boy he comes real close to getting this one out of here. Right off the top of the wall. And then let's watch-- the middle the wall.

Let's see the high jinx at third. Does Bauers ever touch third? See, he never touched third. And then he just heads home. Can't do that.

That's what Aaron Boone is arguing. It should be dead right there. How in the world can Tommy Pham now move up to third, when Bauers wasn't even eligible to be in that run down?

[SWOOSH]

[CLANK]