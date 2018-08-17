[SOUND EFFECT] - A couple of days now I got in, got in last Thursday. Kids started school today, you know. I took my son to the Imagine Dragons concert at the fairgrounds there, so we made sure we're back in town for that. But yeah, it's my third time out here. I was skating for about two or three weeks now back home, but yeah, this renovation here in Brandon obviously is pretty nice. Makes you feel right at home here and then and just a little better than the other side we had last year.

- The recovery stuff, like the underwater treadmill, have you been able to utilize any of that stuff to get ready?

- Well, it's-- I want to be I'll use it, but not. I don't want to have to be in the position where I need to go in there and rehab anything, but they have all the bells and whistles here. Everything's, you know, at a top level. The hot tub, cold tub, the gym facilities, the training room. Obviously the locker room is amazing. So we're very lucky to be able to have this done for us.

- So how do you feel right now? You feel like you're pretty good in your progression and getting ready for the season?

- Yeah, I definitely feel really good. Had a great training summer so far, working up in Buffalo at the HarborCenter with Impact Sports and the Academy of Hockey. So it was great there, and yeah, I feel really good out there. And still got a a month ago, but this is the time where you got to amp it up and you know, get things going here.

- Are you surprised to see Callahan, you know, so early out here so soon after his surgery?

- Oh yeah. Kind of knowing what type of guy he is, you knew he was going to be out here and you know, even if he can't shoot right now he's at least working on his stick handling and [INAUDIBLE] doing all the footwork and skating and you know, it's good to see him out there for sure.

