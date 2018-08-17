[ELECTRONIC TONES] - We got back on Saturday, so we've been out here since Monday. But it's good just to kind of get out here and doing a little bit of work and try to get ready.

INTERVIEWER: Heard you say that you had taken the kids to first day of school, today?

BRAYDON COBURN: Yeah. Wednesday was the first day-- so two excited little guys.

INTERVIEWER: What was that like to see them go off and to let them go down that path and that journey?

BRAYDON COBURN: It was kind of bittersweet, I guess. You're excited for them. You kind of you remember back to when you first went to school, and there's a lot of nerves. But as a parent, I think you are kind of sad a little bit, just to see the time go so fast.

INTERVIEWER: Yeah. How does it feel so far, you know, first couple of days out here on the ice? Just how do you feel as far as your progression and getting ready for the season?

BRAYDON COBURN: It's been good. It's been good to get back in kind of the swing of things, here. And being here in Brandon in this new facility is unbelievable in just everything that this building has to offer, so we're excited to be back.

INTERVIEWER: What do you like most about the facility? I mean, they've got a lot of the-- the underwater treadmill, the cold, the hot tub. You've got a lot of that rehab stuff. Just what's your favorite aspect of it?

- I think the training facility is just-- the weight room in there is really high tech. And it's got a lot of room, and it's really a lot of light-- so it's a good space.

[ELECTRONIC TONES]