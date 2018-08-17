Marlins return to action to begin series against Nationals
After having Thursday off, the Miami Marlins are back in action Friday night as they begin their three-game series against the Washington Nationals.
[MUSIC PLAYING] ANNOUNCER 1: Absolutely. Here's what's coming up for the Marlins-- a much-needed day off tomorrow at the nation's capital. They'll be flying out after this game here tonight. And then we look at our Toyota Friday's Starters.
ANNOUNCER 2: Well, you're going up against one of the toughest pitchers in baseball, Max Scherzer. Who's had a little, oh no?
ANNOUNCER 1: Are you kidding me? They got a--
ANNOUNCER 2: Well, it had a TBA for a while, and then all of a sudden you see Scherzer. You know, Straily coming off a little rough start for him-- 4 and 2/3, three runs against the Mets. You know, you got to try to snap out of this road losing streak. I think it's going up to 10, now, so it's a tough way. You know, you go on the road you play against teams in your own division.
[WHOOSHING SOUND]
