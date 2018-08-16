- What's up Rays fans? Inside the FOX Sports studio, alongside Doug Waechter. I'm Rich Hollenberg.

And we have been looking forward to this pitching matchup ever since the schedule came out. Blake Snell, Masahiro Tanaka. The rubber match, because it's tied at one game apiece in this three-game series.

DOUG WAECHTER: Last time Blake went out there, he threw the ball as good as I have seen all season long. He's gonna come out. He's gonna be in Yankee Stadium. I guarantee you he's gonna give you a good outing.

And then you're looking at Masahiro Tanaka, who absolutely dealt the last time he went up against the Rays. Nine inning shutout. So it should be a huge matchup tomorrow. It will be a lot of fun to watch.

- If you like good pitching, it's a game you're gonna want to tune into. We'll be there at 12:30, for the pregame show, on FOX Sports Sun. We hope you will too. You're up to date for now. For Doug, I'm Rich. Rays up.