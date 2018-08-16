WATCH: Brandon Lowe locks in first 2 career hits to help Rays top Yanks
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- MLB
- New York Yankees
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
Tampa Bay Rays rookie and infielder acquired his first career hit along with 2 RBI singles to help the Rays get the win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the series.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices