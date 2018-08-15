- Today was the first day I've been out there. Got in-- got in Monday, did some stuff here Tuesday, today came out. It felt good. It was good to get back on the ice.

Shoulder felt good. Everything that I did out there-- obviously no shooting yet. But I'm doing some stick handling, working on the skating. And everything went well.

INTERVIEWER: Is it hard being patient with that? Once you get on the ice, you have a stick in your hand, all of a sudden you're like, OK. I want to do regular hockey stuff after all--

- Yeah, obviously. But you know the work you've put in to get to this point. So you're not going to risk-- you know, risk it by shooting a puck. But you're right. I mean, you go out there. You want to shoot the pucks around and do everything. But you realize that it's a long road.

INTERVIEWER: Does everything still seem on track to come back? You know, early November, I think is what the timeline says it was supposed to be so far. Does it seem like that's still on pace?

- Yeah. Still on pace. The rehab this first 11 weeks here have gone great. Everything feels really good. It's where it should be at the 11-week mark. So that's right where it needs to be.

INTERVIEWER: Has this been a difficult rehab for you? Just going through this off-season again, doing the shoulder. Has it been stressful? Or just not being able to do what you want to do during an off-season?

- Yeah, it's always stressful, frustrating when you're rehabbing in the summer and not being able to train the way you want to. And especially in my case where these last two summers-- not last one, but the one before that-- I was rehabbing my hip.

So you kind of get used to it, unfortunately. And you realize it's part of the game, and there's going to be injuries, and there's going to be rehab. But it's definitely frustrating not being able to have your full summer training like you'd like.

INTERVIEWER: Other than the rehab, what have you been able to do this summer?

- Enjoy my family. I got back home to Rochester. A lot of family and friends there. It's always good to [INAUDIBLE] the kids by the grandparents. And I enjoyed my time off. And now I'm excited to be back.

INTERVIEWER: You've been around Jean for a long time and played with him in New York. Can just tell a difference last year of him actually being healthy in a full summer of training to play the way he's capable of playing?

- Yeah. I knew he could play that way. You know, obviously, things in New York didn't work out. But he was the same player.

And then like you said, he was healthy last year. He felt good. His body felt good. And I think that translated on the ice.