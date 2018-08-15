Jake Faria looks to even Yankees series in first start since returning from DL
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays RHP Jake Faria looks to even the Yankees series in his first start since returning from the disabled list.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices