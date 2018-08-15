Kevin Cash says Rays couldn’t make pitching adjustment
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash breaks down the first game of the series against the New York Yankees, mentioning the bullpen’s performance and an update on outfielder Tommy Pham.
