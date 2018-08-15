WATCH: J.T. Realmuto hits 2-run home run against Braves
Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto drives in 4 RBI in 10-6 loss to the Atlanta Braves.
ANNOUNCER 1: [INAUDIBLE] trip, right? JT Realmuto with a drive out to left field. Acuna Jr is on the track. And that's where he stops. But the ball goes into the seats. A two run home run for JT Realmuto. And this game is tied.
ANNOUNCER 2: A no doubter off the bat of JT Realmuto. How about it?
