Don Mattingly on Marlins dropping final game of the series
Video Details
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly recaps tonight's game and despite the loss, he sees promise for LF Rafael Ortega on the Marlins roster: 'he's just been fun to watch.'
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices