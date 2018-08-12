Rays continue their road trip with a battle in the Bronx, followed by a series with the Red Sox
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays continue to play a long road trip this time traveling to AL East division rivals Yankees and Red Sox.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices