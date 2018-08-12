MUST WATCH: Bryan Holaday pinch-hit walk-off in the 11th inning

Video Details

Miami Marlins Bryan Holaday pinch-hit in the 11th inning and eventually walked-off.

ANNOUNCER: Ground ball, it's a fair ball! Here comes Rojas rounding third, Holliday has done it again. His second walk off hit of the year, and the Marlins pull it out in the 11th!

ANNOUNCER: Oh! Now fresh off the bench, gets it done once again.

