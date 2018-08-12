Tyler Glasnow squares off against Marcus Stroman as Rays try to continue win streak
Video Details
Tyler Glasnow will face off against Marcus Stroman looking to continue the win streak against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices