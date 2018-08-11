WATCH: Miguel Rojas blasts a 2-run homer driving in Rafael Ortega

Video Details

Miami Marlins SS Miguel Rojas rips a 2-run homer to left field scoring Rafael Ortega keeping the Marlins alive in the final innings. Rojas' 2-run homer was the Marlins' only runs for the game.

ANNOUNCER: Rojas drives it deep to left field. Back is Conforto. He's at the wall. It's gone! Miguel Rojas's night. And it's a 4-2 ball game.

