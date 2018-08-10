Blake Snell kicks things off for Rays in 1st trip to Toronto this season
The Tampa Bay Rays have All-Star lefty Blake Snell on the mound Friday night as they begin their first series in Toronto this season.
[ELECTRONIC TONES] ANNOUNCER: The way that it was heavy on the road and not visiting parks like Toronto. For that matter, the Yankees took forever to come visit us.
So this is exciting, because Blake Snell is going to get back on the mound, here, for real, and get him kind of restarted for this quote unquote, "second half."
And a veteran in Marco Estrada that any time-- that fastball change-up could be devastating.
[ELECTRONIC TONES]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices