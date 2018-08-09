Jose Urena squares off against Zach Wheeler in Game 1 vs. Mets
Video Details
Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Urena looks to get a win in Game 1 against the NY Mets after Marlins drop 2 games back-to-back against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices