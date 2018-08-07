Pablo Lopez tries to keep Marlins cruising vs. Cardinals
Video Details
The Miami Marlins have rookie right-hander Pablo Lopez on the mound Tuesday night as they continue their series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
COMMENTATOR 1: Stay classy, Nelly.
COMMENTATOR 2: And how about Pablo Lopez? Coming off a really nice start against the Phillies on Thursday. Six innings, five hits. Only giving up one run. Zero walks, with five strikeouts. I thought he had a really nice breaking ball. He has a good changeup. Really good poise on the mount. Let's see if he can duplicate that and, you know, get into a rhythm himself.
