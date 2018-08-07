Don Mattingly on victory: ‘It’s good to be in South Florida, it’s good to be home.’
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly breaks down the victory against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first game of the series, discussing the bullpen and game winning play.
