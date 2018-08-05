- Welcome to our South Florida Honda Dealers Web Report. Unfortunately, the Marlins could not pull off the game on Sunday afternoon. They actually battled Aaron Nola very well, guys, but they wind up losing 5-3 after coming back in the seventh inning.

- You know, when you've had a losing streak, you haven't won a game on the road trip, and you get down 3-0 late in the game, all of a sudden, the Marlins came back to tie it on the Dietrich and Bour home runs. A great sign for the offense, just didn't work out, though.

- Yeah, it didn't work out today, but that was good to see. They just didn't give up and say, oh, well, we lost this game. No, they kept battling back. They get the three runs, then of course, later on, the Cabrera home run, which kind of hurt the Marlins. But at least they battled back and fought.

- They had chances against Nola. They left eight men on base the first six innings. He did not win the game, but the Phillies did. They took it 5-3, won the series, a hollow road trip for the Marlins, as they went 0 and 6.

But we look forward to the home stand. It starts on Monday night. We'll be on the air at 6:30. Here's your pitching match-up.

TOMMY HUTTON: Yeah, Chen at home, he'll feel comfortable, Luke Weaver, Mikolas from Jupiter High School. So there's a lot of local flavor in this series.

GABY SANCHEZ: And then you've got Pablo López going up against Mikolas. And then you've got John Gant against Trevor Richards, which Richards has been pitching outstanding as of late. So should be pretty good match-ups.

- Absolutely. These two teams share the spring training facilities in Jupiter. They will meet tomorrow night, and then the Mets will be in on Thursday-- actually on Friday-- for a three game series at Marlins Park. Hope to see you out there or right back on Fox Sports Florida 6:30 Monday night.