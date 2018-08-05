WATCH: Kevin Kiermaier chases down ball to make exceptional catch
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier chases down a ball and makes an incredible catch.
ANNOUNCER 1: 2-2. Shot toward left-center field. Kiermaier will go on the run. He got it. Kevin Kiermaier what a catch. Ranging into left-center field towards the 370 marker. And he halls it in to retire the side.
ANNOUNCER 2: Best catch of the year for Kiermaier? Maybe. As far as he had to go. Back hand. Wow. What a play.
