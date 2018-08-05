- Here in Philadelphia as the Marlins come to the plate, and Justin Bour sends one deep out to center field. And gone, into the bushes, in dead center for Bour.

- Yes sirree, big man got into that one, didn't he?

- And Rojas with a drive--

- Hello.

- --to left field, and Miggy goes deep. Miguel Rojas with a two run home run. And that will close the gap.