WATCH: Justin Bour, Miguel Rojas homer in loss to Phillies
Video Details
- Cincinnati Reds
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Justin Bour
- Miami Marlins
- Miguel Rojas
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Philadelphia Phillies
Miami Marlins Justin Bour and Miguel Rojas both hit home runs in loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Here in Philadelphia as the Marlins come to the plate, and Justin Bour sends one deep out to center field. And gone, into the bushes, in dead center for Bour.
- Yes sirree, big man got into that one, didn't he?
- And Rojas with a drive--
- Hello.
- --to left field, and Miggy goes deep. Miguel Rojas with a two run home run. And that will close the gap.
