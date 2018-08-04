WATCH: Michael Perez, Kevin Kiermaier show off some flashy defense

Michael Perez and Kevin Kiermaier put defense on display.

ANNOUNCER: Runner goes again. The pitch is a strike. The throw. They got him. Perez throws out Garcia. And that will retire the side. Loops it into shallow center. Here comes Kiermaier. He got it. Picked it right off the turf. A sliding catch.

