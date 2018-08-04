WATCH: Brian Anderson rips RBI single
Video Details
Brian Anderson smacks an RBI single to get the Marlins on the board for their first run of the game.
ANNOUNCER: Runners go. Lined to center field, and it will get down for a base hit. In to score is Sierra, to third goes Castro, and once again Brian Anderson comes through with runners in scoring position. Marlins closed the gap to 2-1.
