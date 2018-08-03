WATCH: Justin Bour launches a no-doubt 2-run HR
Video Details
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Justin Bour
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Philadelphia Phillies
-
Miami Marlins first baseman Justin Bour launched a no-doubt two-run homer against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night, his 17th of the season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices