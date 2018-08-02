Tyler Glasnow on Rays debut: ‘I could just tell there was a lot of confidence in me’
Video Details
RHP Tyler Glasnow on the transition to the Tampa Bay Rays and his debut with the club.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices