Carlos Gomez on his big night, mentoring young Rays
Video Details
With trade rumors swirling in the clubhouse, Carlos Gomez told Rich Hollenberg that he reminded the young Rays players that it was important to enjoy the game and play with intensity.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices