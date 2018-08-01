WATCH: Jake Bauers blasts 8th home run of season
Tampa Bay Rays 1B Jake Bauers blasts his 8th home run of the season go up 1-0 on the Los Angeles Angels.
[CRACK OF BAT] ANNOUNCER: Here's a long one off the bat of Jake Bauers, deep into right. Calhoun all the way to the wall! Goodbye! Home run for Bauers. Home run number eight for Jake Bauers. And a souvenir for that young man out there.
