WATCH: Brian Anderson cranks 2-run homer to center
Video Details
Miami Marlins Brian Anderson hits a 2-run home run to straight-away center.
[CRACK OF THE BAT] - 2-1 is sent out to center field. It sends Inciarte back, way back. And that one is gone. A two-run home run to dead center field for Brian Anderson.
- I'll tell you what. I think there was a little splash behind the wall. Well, my oh my.
