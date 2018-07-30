Man on a Mission: How Cameron Maybin strives to give back
In this excerpt from Marlins ClubHouse, learn more about Maybin Mission, the effort from Miami Marlins outfielder Cameron Maybin to give back to the communities he has been a part of and to enrich the lives of young people.
