- Well yes, it is 305 Day here at the ballpark. They are honoring local celebs, and I'm here with one now. This is Eric Reid, your play-by-play voice for the Miami Heat. 30 years, so you've had 30 offseasons. What have you been up to?

- A lot of basketball, and a lot of great family time this time of the year.

- Got to enjoy that family time when you got the time off. So the past 15 years, you've been side by side with the coach Tony Fiorentino. So he has taken a retirement now. What are you going to miss most about calling games with him?

- Nothing yet, because we haven't started doing without him yet. So we've got 30 years of friendship and partnership with the Heat. No matter who you do that with, it's special, when you're doing it with a true friend and a brother for life. We look forward to another playoff year for the Miami Heat and another great season of NBA basketball here in South Florida.

But John's been with the organization the last 10 years. He's a former point guard, so he's going to bring his unique perspective as not only a player, but, you know, the point guard's the quarterback on the floor. So I think that puts him in a good position to really explain the game to fans. We've been blessed to have a lot of great coaches do it, and now we're going to have a guy that can see the game as a point guard, explain the game to people as a point guard.

- It's on Fox Sports Sun, so make sure you guys tune in all season.

- It's not only games played, but championship games played. And the Heat's been fortunate to play for a championship five times and win three of them. It's the memories that it leaves you, your franchise, your town, and even your own family. It's great to have championship memories sprinkled in. It's a real gift.

- Give us a little scouting report for this year's team.

- You know, I think people are sleeping on the Heat a little bit because we've had a quiet offseason. No draft picks. No big free agent signings. But what we do have is the same group back, healthier with Dion Waiters returning, I think stronger with Hassan Whiteside, you know, returning to the form that we know he can play. Hopefully, Dwayne Wade and Udonis are back. Playoff team last year without Waiters and with Whiteside not having a great year. So I look for more of the same and an improvement upon last year, which got us to the first rounds. Hopefully, this year it's in and beyond round one.

- Thanks so much, Eric. Make sure to tune in Fox Sports Sun.

HOST: All right, thanks so much. Appreciate the time.