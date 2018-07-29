Kevin Cash breaks down Jalen Beeks’ Rays debut, loss to Orioles
Video Details
Kevin Cash breaks down Jalen Beeks' Rays debut, noting the main thing he must do moving forward is to avoid falling behind in counts. After two big losses in a row to the Orioles, the team will look to bounce back in the series finale.
