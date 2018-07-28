- What's up, Rays fans? Inside the Fox Sports studio, alongside Doug Waechter, I'm Rich Hollenberg getting you ready for game three of this four game series in the AL East between the Rays and the O's. We're not 100% sure who's going to be opening for the Tampa Bay Rays. What we are fairly certain of, however, is we'll get our first look at Jalen Beeks.

DOUG WAECHTER: I'm really excited about this. Look, it's a guy that the Rays have been after for the last couple of years. They've had their eye on him. So hopefully Jalen Beeks will be able to see him on display tomorrow. You see who we're going up against. Kevin Gausman tomorrow, and then Dylan Bundy on Sunday. These are two pitchers that we should really take advantage of. And hopefully the Rays can take these last two games, get out of there with three out of four.

- Coverage begins on Fox Sports on 6:30 with Rays Live, the pre-game. We'll be there, we hope you will, too. For Doug, I'm Rich. Rays up.