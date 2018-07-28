Pablo Lopez details almost perfect performance from Max Scherzer
Video Details
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Max Scherzer
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Washington Nationals
-
Pablo Lopez talks about the almost perfect performance from Max Scherzer and trying to implement elements of Scherzer's game into his own.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices