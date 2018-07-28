Martín Prado talks difficulty of facing Max Scherzer
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Martín Prado
- Max Scherzer
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Washington Nationals
-
Martín Prado discusses the difficulty of facing Max Scherzer while trying to find ways to get a hit.
