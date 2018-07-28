Play-by-play announcer Chris Adams-Wall breaks down Montgomery Biscuits strong play
Video Details
Montgomery Biscuits play-by-play announcer Chris Adams-Wall talks Biscuits success , having the 3rd best record in the Southern League, and individual performances of Genesis Cabrera.
